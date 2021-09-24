Arsenal have been criticised over their recruitment efforts this summer ahead of their north London derby clash with Tottenham this weekend.
The Gunners are off to a mixed start, losing their first three games before picking up back-to-back wins over Norwich City and Burnley in their last two outings.
Arsenal spent significantly over the summer to improve on a disappointing season of last, finishing eighth and missing out on Europe.
The Gunners spent big money to lure the likes of Martin Odegaard, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale to the Emirates Stadium, and their spending didn’t end there.
But their summer recruitment has been criticised by former Tottenham boss Sherwood, who told MyBettingSites via the Daily Mail: “Arsenal bring in the likes of Martin Odegaard, he’s a good footballer, but you’ve already got Emile Smith Rowe in that area.
“They let Joe Willock go to Newcastle – and if Arsenal ever needed a player that was a goalscoring midfielder… Willock showed in a cameo role off the bench for Newcastle how effective he can be in the Premier League. I scratch my head when I look at both Arsenal and Tottenham’s recruitment.”
Willock joined Newcastle United this summer having already impressed during a loan spell at St James’ Park last season.
The young forward knew he wouldn’t feature regularly under Mikel Arteta, especially after the signing of Odegaard, and he moved on in a bid to land regular first-team opportunities.