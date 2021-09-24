Arsenal have been criticised over their recruitment efforts this summer ahead of their north London derby clash with Tottenham this weekend.

The Gunners are off to a mixed start, losing their first three games before picking up back-to-back wins over Norwich City and Burnley in their last two outings.

Arsenal spent significantly over the summer to improve on a disappointing season of last, finishing eighth and missing out on Europe.

The Gunners spent big money to lure the likes of Martin Odegaard, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale to the Emirates Stadium, and their spending didn’t end there.

But their summer recruitment has been criticised by former Tottenham boss Sherwood, who told MyBettingSites via the Daily Mail: “Arsenal bring in the likes of Martin Odegaard, he’s a good footballer, but you’ve already got Emile Smith Rowe in that area.