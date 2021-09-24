After two recent wins, including a professional performance against Burnley, Mikel Arteta will be hopeful that the green shoots of recovery are just around the corner for his Arsenal side.

The Gunners have been poor for the most part of the last year, but the Spaniard deserves some credit for not caving in and sticking to his principles.

If the last couple of games showed anything, it’s that when his players get it right, Arsenal are still a difficult team to beat, and an exciting one too.

However, for all of the good news, some more bad may be just around the corner.

According to Le 10 Sport, cited by the Mirror, Alexandre Lacazette is poised to allow his contract at the club to run down so that he can leave for free next summer.

Although the player will be the wrong side of 30 by then and has often blown hot and cold in front of goal, he’s still a generally reliable attacking presence. Even when goals have been hard to come by, you can’t put a price on the benefit of his experience.

To lose that would likely be a huge headache that Arteta doesn’t need, but with Atletico Madrid rumoured to be interested in his services, Lacazette’s future could be away from the Emirates Stadium.