Barcelona sets sights on Man United midfielder amid impending contract dilemma

According to recent reports, Spanish giants Barcelona want to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

That’s according to a report from Fichajes.net, recently backed up by Sport, who both claim the Catalan side have set their sights on the 2018 World Cup winner amid continued speculation surrounding whether or not he’ll sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s contract with Man United expires in less than 12-months time and despite suggestions that the club and the player are in talks to extend his stay – no renewal has yet to be agreed.

The apparent impasse in talks has now prompted Barcelona to sit up and take note of the midfielder’s situation.

It has been claimed that Ronald Koeman’s side now views Pogba as a ‘real’ target ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

Pogba has also been heavily linked with a shock return to Juventus, the club he left in 2016 before re-signing for the Red Devils.

However, with the player’s contract up next summer, Pogba and his representatives will be eligible to talk to foreign clubs as early as January 2022.

