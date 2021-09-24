Video: ‘I have a feeling for City’ – Trevor Sinclair thinks Chelsea will come unstuck against Pep

If there’s one team that has appeared to impress more than any other in this Premier League season, it’s Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side.

The Blues have been imperious in most games, continuing their great form from last season.

Despite this, talkSPORT pundit, Trevor Sinclair, believes the west Londoners will come unstuck against Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers.

Intriguingly, he basis his theory on having a ‘feeling’ that City will do it.

Furthermore, in his analysis he notes that mentally City need to win because Chelsea have emerged triumphant in the last three matches, including the Champions League final.