It goes without saying that Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland will be one of the hottest properties on the transfer market next summer.

The sensational striking talent just can’t stop scoring, and under normal circumstances, demanding a world record fee for his services wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility.

However, the 21-year-old Norwegian has a clause in his Dortmund contract which will allow him to leave the Bundesliga outfit for just £77m according to Mundo Deportivo, cited by the Daily Mail.

At that price, all of European football’s heavyweights are likely to want in, with the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, effectively able to name his price in terms of his client’s personal requirements.

Liverpool aren’t one for breaking their wage structure, though they might well make an exception where Haaland is concerned.

The report has identified that they are just the latest to register an interest in the player’s services, perhaps hinting that Klopp is looking to shake up a front line that has served him very well indeed over the past few years.

The German is known for his panache and street smart attitude. Will that give him the edge over his managerial contemporaries when it comes down to it?

Financial constraints in terms of wages may rule the Reds out, though one could easily argue that Haaland is an exceptional case.

Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, told newspaper, Welt am Sonntag, cited by the Daily Mail: “Of course it will be difficult (keeping Haaland). I am not saying, however, that it is completely out of the question.”