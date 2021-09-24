Flamengo’s Gabigol wants Paris Saint-Germain star with the Brazilian giant

Neymar recently signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain for the next few years, but the 29-year-old has hinted of returning to Brazil once his deal is up.

One player that is making a pitch to see Neymar in Brazil soon is Flamengo striker Gabigol. The 25-year-old invited Neymar to play for Flamengo once his time in Europe is over.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward wished the Flamengo striker good luck in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores. Gabigol would respond by stating that he’s waiting for Neymar to join the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

Neymar responded by stating if it’s something that he’s already thought about, causing many who support the club to ponder if the PSG star would consider Flamengo down the road.

The Brazil international came up through Santos FC and won the Copa Libertadores trophy in 2011 with the São Paulo-based club. It will be interesting to see whether Neymar does consider Flamengo once he ponders his post-European playing career.