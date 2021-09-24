New Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate has named the teammates that have helped him most at Anfield.

Konate arrived this summer in a move from RB Leipzig with Jurgen Klopp keen to add strength and depth to his back-line.

He is already up and running, too, making his first two appearances for Liverpool over the last week or so.

Konate first appeared in the Carabao Cup and then stepped up to the Premier League, making his first league appearance in the Reds’ home win over Crystal Palace last time out.

Moving to a new club is never easy, however, and it is even more difficult when you are moving to a new country.

That’s the case for Konate, who has arrived on a move from Germany, though the centre-back is French, born and raised in Paris.

And it’s for that reason why the French-speaking players in the Liverpool squad have been so instrumental in getting Konate settled in.

The 22-year-old said in an interview with the official website: “Maybe Sadio (Mane), Naby (Keita) and Div Origi, because they speak French and it’s easier to speak with them.

“They helped me very well when I arrived at the club.”