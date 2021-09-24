Ibrahima Konate has opened up on his start to life at Liverpool following his arrival from RB Leipzig this summer.

Konate was signed as a bid from Liverpool to avoid the same fate as last season when they found themselves extremely short at the back.

Injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez left the Reds hamstrung, and Jurgen Klopp was desperate to avoid a similar situation this time around.

Konate is not just a depth signing, though, and he already proving that as he adapts to the Premier League, something he is not finding too difficult thanks to his teammates.

“Every player helped me in this team when I came the first day, to be like at my home,” he told Liverpool’s official website.

“This was very important for a new player and for me. Now, I think every player can see this on the pitch: I am very happy to be with every player. This is good and I hope this will continue in the future.”

Konate has made two appearances so far, one in the Carabao Cup and another in the Premier League, featuring in the weekend’s win over Crystal Palace.

And he is pretty pleased with how he has started so far, adding: “I think I played well but the more important [thing] is how the team was – if we won, if we had a clean sheet or not. That is more important for me and not my personal game.”

It’s unclear which players will make up Klopp’s first-choice centre-back partnership this season, but Konate will likely need to outmuscle Joe Gomez to bag himself a starting spot.