Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sent a warning to his side by highlighting Brentford’s biggest danger.

The Reds are back in action on Saturday when they face Brentford at the Community of Brentford Stadium.

Klopp’s men have enjoyed a fine start to their new campaign, winning all but one of their games and drawing the other, matching the best points tally from the six games so far, along with Chelsea and Manchester United.

On paper, Liverpool should come through a clash with newly promoted Brentford, but the Bees could represent a possible banana skin.

Brentford have already beaten Arsenal this season, and they have only lost once in their first ever five games in the Premier League.

One of the stars of the show has been striker Ivan Toney, who has been electric since arriving from Peterborough United last year.

And Klopp has highlighted that in his pre-match press conference, as streamed on YouTube.

He said: “They have found the next one with Ivan Toney – they really work as a unit – giving Ivan the trust and faith – you can see what you can get out of a player. It’s not about the problems you have, it’s solutions. Brentford is a nice story.”