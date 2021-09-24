Jurgen Klopp has issued a concerning injury update over Thiago Alcantara ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming clash with Manchester City.

The Reds have made a fine start to the season, sitting level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

But they suffered a problematic injury blow last time out when Thiago limped off during their win over Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The timing of the injury couldn’t be much worse, with a key clash with potential title rivals Manchester City just over the horizon.

Liverpool and City go head-to-head in just nine days’ time, after clashes with Brentford and Porto, and it seems Thiago will miss that all-important fixture.

“It’s not 100 per cent clear when Thiago will be back,” said Klopp in his press conference, as cited by the club.

“It’s a muscle in the calf issue, so after the international break probably – I don’t think there’s anything earlier possible. We will have to see.”