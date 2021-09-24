Juventus prepare bumper contract offer to South American attacker

With his contract set to expire in less than 12-months time, Juventus are reportedly prepared to offer attacker Paulo Dybala an improved contract worth a whopping £8.6m-per year.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims the Argentine attacker will have the chance to pen a new deal with ‘The Old Lady’.

Dybala, 27, joined Juventus in 2015 following a £36m move from Palmero.

Since his arrival in Turin, the 27-year-old has gone on to feature in 259 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 145 goals, along the way.

However, with his contract set to expire this time next year, recent seasons has seen the attacker heavily linked with a move away.

MORE: (Video) Ronaldo spotted taking trip to Manchester-based Post Office

The Premier League has, at several times in the past, seemed to be the most realistic destination for Dybala, who has been linked with moves to both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, according to Calciomercato, it is possible the 27-year-old renew his deal with Juventus as the club prepare to improve their opening offer by another £428,000-per year and are hopeful they can reach an agreement before the next international break.