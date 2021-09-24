If reports are to be believed, then Borussia Dortmund are already lining up their replacement for Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old striking sensation seems destined to leave the Bundesliga club once his release clause €75m – per CBS Sport – comes into effect on June 30, 2022.

Though it’s almost certain that Dortmund will do everything in their power to keep the player, it would appear that his agent, Mino Raiola, has used them as a stepping stone to greater things.

To that end, Calciomercato are reporting that Juventus’ world class 23-year-old, Federico Chiesa, will be targeted as his replacement.

Given how poorly Juve have begun this season, with the Max Allegri project looking likely to take longer than expected to bear fruit, the last thing fans of the bianconeri will want to hear is that their star man is being sought.

Chiesa has, like his team-mates, started the season poorly and has been lethargic for the most part, no doubt due to his exertions at Euro 2020.

However, he remains a supreme competitor and great front man. Not dissimilar to Haaland in fact.

If Juve continue to disappoint, Chiesa might consider a switch in order to reignite his career.