Jurgen Klopp has Liverpool firing again from the get-go this season, and once the Reds get into their stride in the Premier League, that spells danger for the other teams in the English top-flight.

As with all successful sides, they are built on a solid defensive foundation, however, it’s the prowess of their front three which sets them apart.

In Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, they have a trio that always appear to be completely in simpatico.

Frankly, unless one of the three professed a willingness to leave, there would be no need to scout for a replacement.

That said, Fichajes, cited by The Sun, suggest that Klopp is looking to rebuild his squad and, to that end, are rumoured to be interested in taking Real Madrid flop, Marco Asensio.

Though the Spaniard has just scored the first hat-trick of his professional career, it was against a poor Mallorca side and, for the last couple of seasons, the player has either been injured or well below par.

At 25 years of age, he might be worth a punt, but Klopp and his backroom staff aren’t known for taking punts on players, irrespective of their situation.