Liverpool considering offering AC Milan midfielder in exchange for Franck Kessie

According to recent reports, several top European clubs, including Liverpool, are plotting how they can prize defensive midfielder Franck Kessie away from AC Milan.

Kessie, 24 joined AC Milan in 2017, initially on a two-year-long loan from Atalanta, before making his permanent in 2019 in a deal worth £21.6m.

Since his arrival in Milan, the talented defensive midfielder has gone on to feature in 188 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 45 goals, along the way.

However, with less than 12-months left on his contract, there are mounting fears the Ivorian could follow Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu out of the Rossoneri’s exit, for free.

MORE: Video: ‘I have a feeling for City’ – Trevor Sinclair thinks Chelsea will come unstuck against Pep

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from La Razon, who claims Atletico Madrid, Paris-Saint Germain and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are all interested in signing the 24-year-old.

However, while Atletico Madrid considers a January approach in order to beat the other clubs interested, it has been noted that Liverpool is weighing up whether or not to include midfielder Thiago Alcantara into a future offer.

Thiago, 30, only joined the Reds last summer, however, despite arriving with exceptionally high expectations, the Spanish midfielder has so far endured an underwhelming period in English football.

The midfielder’s uninspired form could see him offloaded to Serie A – however, despite his talent, if the Reds are able to replace him with Kessie, they would have undoubtedly secured a more than competent replacement.