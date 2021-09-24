Sitting pretty at the top end of the Premier League table and only being kept off the top two spots on goal difference, you’d think everyone would be happy with how Man United have performed this season.

Unfortunately, one former club legend is up in arms at the showboating that certain players are exhibiting during games.

Paul Ince was a warrior in the Red Devils midfield during some of the glory years under Sir Alex Ferguson, and he wants to see players getting stuck in rather than attempting flicks and tricks.

“I get that Sancho is still learning, he’s still young,” he said to The United Stand.

“But this is not a FIFA game, it’s not all about dribbling and trying to beat two, three, four players or little flicks and that.

“Yeah, it’s nice when they come off but the likes of Sancho and Lingard, all these flicks, just play proper football.

“Honestly, it winds me up! If you watch players like Giggs, they get it and they pass, one-twos and get one-on-one… we just want to keep running with the ball, trying little flicks, little backheels.

“That’s what I saw with Martial, I saw it at times with Lingard and with Sancho and that’s where they need to learn that it’s not all about dribbling. Sometimes you can pass your way through players and get yourself in the box.”

Whilst there’s an element of truth in what Ince is trying to convey, the game has move on immeasurably since his day.

Frankly, the players mentioned would never play in the mould which Ince did, and vice versa.

His point about Ryan Giggs is valid, but lest we forget that the current trio have a lot of growing to do and much to learn.

If they’re given time in the right environment, they’ll blossom, and that doesn’t have to mean they’ll be kicking lumps out of their opposite numbers either.