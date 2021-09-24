There could be wide-ranging repercussions after James Rodriguez moved from Everton to Qatari-based side, Al-Rayyan.

The Colombian’s move would certainly have raised a few eyebrows given that it’s arguable he could play at a much higher level than in Qatar, with the greatest respect.

Although his enviable skill set would still have been right at home at Goodison Park, Financial Fair Play was one of the reasons why it was important the Toffees moved him on in the transfer window just gone.

Had it happened earlier in the window, Rafael Benitez may have been able to bring other players in during the summer.

The Spaniard will now be looking for James’ replacement in the upcoming winter window, and to that end, Steve Bruce at Newcastle might well be looking over his shoulder.

That’s because, according to the Liverpool ECHO, Benitez wants a reunion with Sean Longstaff who is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

The report suggests that the Magpies have no intention of selling and want to open discussions on a new deal, whilst Everton believe a cut-price deal may be available.