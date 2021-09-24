Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued a Manchester United fitness update ahead of his side’s clash with Aston Villa.

The Reds suffered a surprise defeat during the week when they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of West Ham.

But their main focuses as the Premier League and Champions League, and they return to action in the former this weekend when they take on Villa at Old Trafford.

Ahead of that clash, striker Edinson Cavani has returned to full fitness, Solskjaer confirmed, while the Norwegian also issued some good news.

The Norwegian boss confirmed that there were no fresh injury blows ahead of the Villa clash and, in fact, the only fresh problem is the kind of problem managers crave.

“We didn’t lose anyone on Wednesday night,” said Solskjaer to MUTV. “It gives me selection headaches [smiles], which is what I’d rather have than the other way around. Sometimes you have to leave players out that you don’t feel deserve to be left out.

“But that’s the nature of the beast and we’ve got to make sure we are ready for every single game.”

Solskjaer brought in Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho during the week, among others.

It seems some of those players are pushing for a start despite the defeat.