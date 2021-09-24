Following his stunning last-minute move from Juventus to Manchester United earlier this summer, club legend Cristiano Ronaldo could probably not have started his second spell at Old Trafford in better fashion. Having racked up four goals in his first four matches of the season, it’s fair to say that despite being 36-years-old, the Portuguese megastar is still arguably the best player in the world.

Fans were left shocked during what was unquestionably the most amazing summer transfer window of all time.

Not only was Ronaldo on the move, at one point, he looked all but certain to join the Red Devils’ arch-rivals Manchester City.

However, a last-ditch approach from the Red Devils’ hierarchy prompted a dramatic rethink and Ronaldo headed to the red half of Manchester instead.

Named in his manager’s starting lineup for the club’s Premier League match against Newcastle United earlier this month, Ronaldo made his second debut and went on to score a brace.

Since then, the 36-year-old has scored two more goals and now questions have been raised over whether or not the experienced attacker should feature week in, week out.

Speaking to reporters (as quoted by MEN) at a scheduled press conference, Solskjaer, when asked on Ronaldo’s long-term availability, said: “We knew he was gonna have a great impact on and off the pitch and Cristiano is still so professional, the discipline he’s showed throughout his career to make the most of it has rubbed off on teammates.

“Been delighted, he’s a different man now to when I played with him.

“He’s been absolutely top, work-rate, attitude into games, communication, he knows he’s not going to play every game but that’s a good chat to have with me when he won’t be ready.”