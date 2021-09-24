Edinson Cavani is set to return to the Manchester United squad for this weekend.

The Uruguayan is no longer the first-choice striker at Old Trafford following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

But there is no doubting that he will still play a significant role for United this season, with 36-year-old Ronaldo not likely to play every game in every competition.

With that in mind, Cavani’s fitness is key, but the veteran has struggled with injury so far this season, only making one appearance so far this term.

Cavani picked up a knock early in the campaign and has missed four games as a result.

But he is now on his way back from injury, ready to feature in this weekend’s clash Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed to MUTV: “Edinson has joined in training fully after that game [on Wednesday] and he’s held his hand up and is ready.

“Last season as well, he didn’t have a pre-season when he came here. He’s so professional and meticulous and, of course, we’re glad to now have him back training with us and in the squad.”

That will be a big boost for Solskjaer, especially as United look to bounce back quickly from their defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup earlier this week.