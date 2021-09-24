Pochettino offers positive Lionel Messi update ahead of Man City clash

Lionel Messi has had a fairly underwhelming start at PSG after his shock summer move from Barcelona, but he did arrive fairly late in the window so it’s likely that he’s still trying to get up to full speed.

It would also appear that he’s carrying an injury, and a report from RMC Sport has looked at his potential availability going forward.

It’s suggested that he’s not going to be fit enough to make the game against Montpellier this weekend, but there is hope that he’s fit enough to face Man City in the Champions League next Tuesday.

It’s a fascinating clash between the two money clubs who have tried to buy their way to a Champions League trophy without success so far, while winning the group should give either side the advantage in the first knockout round so a lot is at stake here.

There’s also the intrigue provided by Messi and Neymar going up against their old master in Pep Guardiola, so the winner of that clash will also have the chance to send a clear message with a victory.

It must be said that Messi is a definite for the game and there’s still some doubt over his inclusion, so it may not be a total shock if he only makes the bench.