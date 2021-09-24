Real Madrid look to pull off a major coup by landing one of Jurgen Klopp’s “untouchables” at Liverpool

There’s an old saying that indicates everyone is available for the right price, but every football club will have a handful of players who simply aren’t available for transfer.

Usually, that’s because the player will be a true game-changer that they just can’t do without, but you’ll also find examples of players who came through the academy and they can’t leave because of how much they mean to the club and the fans.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently living the dream of every young Liverpool fan – he’s from the local area and he’s now one of the team’s main stars, while he also looks like being the future club captain so it’s hard to see why he would want to go.

That doesn’t mean that Real Madrid won’t try, and a report from El Nacional has indicated that they’re going to make a push to sign the player who’s labelled as one of Klopp’s “untouchables”

They wouldn’t need a new right-back if Dani Carvajal could stay fit but injuries are a real problem for him, while Lucas Vazquez is serviceable in the position, while Ancelotti is said to be a huge fan of the Liverpool star.

It’s pointed out that he only signed a new deal recently and Klopp doesn’t want to leave him so this won’t be a quick operation, but it does look like he could be one of these targets that they work on for years before making the move happen eventually.