There aren’t too many people that would have former Crystal Palace owner turned talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, down as a bit of a curmudgeon.
However, that’s exactly how he’s come across on his latest rant for the outlet.
A fan-led review conducted by Tracey Crouch will recommend that alcohol at football stadiums should now be allowed to be taken to their seats by supporters.
However, Jordan’s contention is that a minority of fans can’t be trusted to drink alcohol responsibly, and that will only lead to further problems down the line.
? “I’m not comfortable with the idea of fans drinking alcohol in stadiums again.”
?? “There’s no sport that has the tribalism, the energy & vitality that football has.”
? “It doesn’t need to happen!”
