Video: Simon Jordan says supporters can’t be trusted to drink alcohol responsibility at football stadiums

Posted by

There aren’t too many people that would have former Crystal Palace owner turned talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, down as a bit of a curmudgeon.

However, that’s exactly how he’s come across on his latest rant for the outlet.

A fan-led review conducted by Tracey Crouch will recommend that alcohol at football stadiums should now be allowed to be taken to their seats by supporters.

MORE: Robbie Savage made to look foolish

However, Jordan’s contention is that a minority of fans can’t be trusted to drink alcohol responsibly, and that will only lead to further problems down the line.

More Stories simon jordan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.