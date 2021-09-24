Tottenham starlet moves to Championship club after Premier League tug-of-war doesn’t bear fruit

After rejecting Tottenham’s overtures to extend his contract in north London, Elliot Thorpe’s services were sought by a number of suitors, not least Cardiff City.

Wales Online report that Burnley, Leicester and Brentford were also in for his services, however, Luton Town appear to be the lucky recipients of his signature.

It’s believed that Wales manager, Nathan Jones, has had some input into the player’s decision.

Thorpe is keen to get regular first-team football, and that clearly isn’t available to him at White Hart Lane at present.

If he’s able to complete the necessary paperwork during Friday, it’s likely that the player will make an immediate debut against Bournemouth this coming weekend.

That’ll come as a huge blow to those other clubs interested given that the youngster is so highly-rated and big things are expected in future.

Jones has noted that the player will benefit from playing with the Hatters, so it appears that Tottenham’s pain is Luton’s gain.