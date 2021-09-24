(Video) Nuno Espirito Santo admits Spurs ‘problems’ ahead of North London Derby

Speaking ahead of his side’s Premier League derby clash against rivals Arsenal on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted that he is currently trying to improve the squad.

Tottenham Hotspurs’ pre-season preparations were hampered by star striker Harry Kane’s desire to move on.

However, Kane, 28, saw his hopes of sealing a transfer away from London dashed earlier this summer after Manchester City failed to continue in their efforts to sign him – leaving him forced to continue with the Londoners.

Resigned to staying, Kane’s form has predictably dipped with the England captain failing to score in four Premier League appearances.

MORE: From refugee to Galactico – the story of Eduardo Camavinga’s transfer to Real Madrid

Assessing his side’s dip in form, Santo, who spoke to reporters ahead of this weekend’s North London Derby, lifted the lid on the side’s on-field struggles.

“I’m more concerned with when I look, I try to create the best for the team,” the Portuguese manager said. “What we want is to create a possibility or a situation where our players work well on the positions that they feel more comfortable.

“But it’s up to the team to and what we’re looking at is how can we build and improve the team, so all of our players feel natural playing in the best positions they can do it.

“I think that we are improving. We are improving. We have a lot of problems and situations to improve and get better because of mistakes that we made.

“But the recent performance in terms of our football is getting much, much better so I am confident we’ll go much better.”