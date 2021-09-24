Speaking ahead of his side’s next Premier League match against Aston Villa this weekend, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken the time to hail goalkeeper David De Gea.

Having struggled for consistent form in recent seasons, there were growing concerns over whether or not De Gea, 30, was on the decline.

However, the start of this season has seen the Spain international in red hot form and undoubtedly cement his place as Solskjaer’s first-choice shot-stopper.

In light of what has been a hugely impressive opening to the new 2021-22 season, which included a last-minute penalty save against West Ham, Solskjaer, when asked for his thoughts on his number one, said: “He did call me this summer to end his summer holiday earlier and come back and start his pre-season before.

“He wanted to be ready. He wanted to be the best possible version of himself.

“Last season was a challenging one for David as he didn’t play as many games as he normally done. That was because Dean [Henderson] came in and did really well.

“So, I’m fortunate that I have those options, now Tom [Heaton] has come in as well.

“But David has really worked, he’s been so focused physically. He’s better, mentally, he’s better.

“I think, you know when you feel that you’ve done the work, you get personal bests on quite a few physical tests – I think that gives you confidence. It gives you more motivation and inspiration.

“Playing in front of, or in behind, sorry, he plays in behind a strong back four. But to play in front of David when he’s in this form is also good for them.”