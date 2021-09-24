(Video) Ronaldo spotted taking trip to Manchester-based Post Office

Red Devils superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted out about in Manchester.

Several fans spotted the Portuguese megastar, who appeared to be coming out of a local Post Office, which unusually shares the same premises as popular sandwich chain Subway, with one fan heard shouting “Ronaldo! Ronaldo!”

The Premier League striker had a couple of bodyguards accompany him before hopping into the passenger seat of a blacked-out vehicle.

The viral footage even prompted Subway’s official Twitter account to reply saying: “That’s the goat debate sorted then!”

