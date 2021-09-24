Football management can be tough at the best of times, but it’s doubtful Wayne Rooney had any idea what was in store for him when he took over at Derby County.

The former England international has been up against it throughout his tenure, and with the club now going into administration, it’s only made his job 10 times harder.

When things are going so wrong, you need an owner that’s leading from the front too, in order to help alleviate the issues and hopefully lead the club out of difficulty.

Rooney hasn’t even had that luxury. Mel Morris has, frankly, let himself, his club, Rooney and the supporters down.

According to The Athletic, Morris was refusing to take Rooney’s calls and the manager hadn’t had a conversation with him since August 9.

It took Rooney having to borrow the club doctor’s phone to get Morris to pick up, in order that he could then go to his players with answers on certain issues, which he was unable to do before speaking with Morris.

His frustrations are clear.

“Yeah, I tried to [contact Mel Morris]. I actually phoned him once off the doctor’s phone. He answered the phone. So, obviously he could answer phone calls from the doctor but not the manager,” Rooney said to The Athletic.

“It wasn’t ideal. I’m trying to do my best for this club on this pitch, and a lot of people wanted answers which I couldn’t give them. It’s unfortunate that that’s the way it was, but that’s how that got handled. Thankfully now, I won’t have that worry of having to get in touch with him.”

It remains to be seen whether the Rams can survive what is clearly the worst period in their history.