Mikel Arteta won’t want to be worrying about next summer’s transfer window just yet, although there’s a strong possibility that one of his experienced attacking players may be opting for pastures new.

Alexandre Lacazette could be willing to run down his contract and move for free next year, and whilst Le 10 Sport cited by HITC note that Atletico Madrid would love to hire the 30-year-old, the lack of a transfer fee would see London rivals West Ham and Crystal Palace enter the equation according to 90min.

It’s believed that former club, Lyon, are also interested in bringing the player home.

MORE: Robbie Savage made to look foolish

Given his advancing years, it’s not a surprise that the Gunners haven’t really progressed talks more fully at this moment.

From their point of view it might actually be a waste of time as the player is also showing no sign whatsoever of wanting to put pen to paper on a new deal in north London.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal criticised over summer spending and Joe Willock ahead of Tottenham derby clash Man United legend trolls Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard for playing ‘FIFA’ football Video: ‘I have a feeling for City’ – Trevor Sinclair thinks Chelsea will come unstuck against Pep

Both West Ham and Palace offer him the opportunity of not needing to up sticks, though it’s unclear if either club represents an interesting enough proposition for the player at this stage.