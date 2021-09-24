Just when things were going so well at West Ham, problems have arisen which could have far reaching consequences.

The Hammers continue to impress both domestically and in Europe, and if the first-team squad can stay injury free for the most part, there’s no reason why the east Londoners can’t go deep into the cup competitions and maybe even win their first piece of silverware in an age.

Whether they do so will arguably come down to how well David Moyes manages his squad over the next few months.

He’ll not be helped by hearing that there will be an overhaul at the club’s academy, however.

MORE: Robbie Savage made to look foolish

The purpose of the U23 side is to help bring through players that might make it into the first-team, thereby saving the club an absolute bundle in the process.

According to Hammers News who cite the source known as ExWHUEmployee, U23 coach, Dmitri Halajko, assistant academy manager, Jeremy Sauer, and other staff will be leaving within the month.

More Stories / Latest News Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Liverpool stars over stand-out Brentford man Jurgen Klopp issues worrying injury update on Thiago Alcantara as Man City clash approaches West Ham and Crystal Palace register interest in wantaway Arsenal star

It isn’t known at this point how their removal will impact upon those players thought to be good enough to train with the first-teamers, though clearly it isn’t the best situation for the east Londoners to find themselves in.