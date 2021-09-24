David Moyes will doubtless be disappointed that his West Ham side were once again unable to hold onto a lead against Manchester United.

Although they atoned for it in the Carabao Cup game in midweek, the Hammers were playing well enough to have ended the Red Devils’ unbeaten away record.

Unfortunately, after getting their noses in front, they invited some immediate pressure and Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t need asking twice to gobble up a chance.

What price Jesse Lingard being the match winner when he was sent on late by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?!

The on-pitch action was as exciting as what was happening in the boardroom before the match.

As is customary, VIPs from the visiting team are treated to hospitality by the hosts, but West Ham had something altogether different on offer.

With owners whose background is in porn, the mind might’ve boggled, however, it was just a flu jab for anyone wanting one that was available.

According to the Mirror, West Ham were aiming to do the responsible thing, and keep others healthy, but quite what their Man United counterparts made of the gesture is anyone’s guess.