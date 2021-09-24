David Moyes has overseen another impressive start to a campaign for West Ham, both in the Premier League and Europa League.

Though the Scot was much maligned upon his return to the London Stadium, he’s shown that he still has what it takes as a manager at the top level of English football, and he now has a squad of players to rival any other in the division.

All appear to have the qualities that mark out a Moyes side: grit, determination, quality in possession and a simple desire to give 100 percent in every match.

Those qualities are certainly applicable to Jarrod Bowen, who was linked with Liverpool in the summer and has been again by the Liverpool ECHO.

It’s unlikely that Moyes could appreciate any bids for the striker from his opposite number, Jurgen Klopp, but if the price is right, whether Hammers fans like it or not, the east Londoners are still a selling club.

Whether Bowen has what it takes to dislodge any of the Reds’ front three is a moot point, but he’d certainly give his all in trying to do so, and that’s precisely the type of attitude that would impress the Liverpool manager.