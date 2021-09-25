Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso was the only player not to take a knee before today’s Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The Spaniard looks a little out of place as the rest of his team-mates continue with the anti-racism stance, though Alonso has also insisted he wants to continue to fight discrimination, but will now do so by pointing to his ‘no room for racism’ badge on his shirt instead.

Alonso explained this decision recently, as quoted by Sky Sports, with the defender saying: “I am fully against racism and I’m against every type of discrimination, and I just prefer to put my finger to the badge where it says no to racism, like they do in some other sports and football in other countries.

“I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody.”

All Chelsea players take a knee apart from Marcos Alonso who says he no longer will pic.twitter.com/x3SWorqJ0x — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) September 25, 2021

It will be interesting to see if others end up following this, but it’s strange to go against the rest of his team in this way without giving a particularly clear explanation for his decision.