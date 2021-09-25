(Video) Michail Antonio nets brilliant 90th minute winner for West Ham away at Leeds United

Michail Antonio scored a dramatic 90th minute winner to give West Ham United the win away to Leeds United.

Antonio has been one of the stars of the Premier League season to date. David Moyes has showed a huge amount of faith in Antonio’s ability to lead the line for the Hammers, with the former RIGHT-BACK repaying.

The West Ham forward provided his latest moment of brilliance in the final minute of his side’s clash with Leeds at Elland Road, flicking the ball around the defender before keeping his cool and finding the bottom corner.

Antonio is, make no mistake, one of the finest strikers in the Premier League at current. His journey to the top has been an unusual one, he’s had to go the long way around, but he has arrived now.

West Ham will be hoping to mount another challenge for European football this campaign. They’ll need Antonio fit and firing if they are to achieve that, but all the signs are positive.