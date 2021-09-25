After a great start to their Premier League and Europa League campaigns, David Moyes deserves to be cut some slack by West Ham fans.

The fickle east Londoners were aghast when he was reappointed but now believe, for the most part, that they’ve just the right man to lead them to glory.

A tough test awaits them on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road, with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United lying in wait.

Their intense, attacking style is in stark contrast to a more pragmatic game from Moyes.

The visitors will need to be at their best if they want to earn the points to propel them back up the division, and the Scot’s team selection will be key.

Once the team news was announced, Hammers fans took to social media to berate Moyes after Alphonse Areola was once again overlooked in goal.

After his great performance against Manchester United in midweek, these supporters couldn’t understand why Lukasz Fabianski had been reinstated.

What does Areola have to do to get a start ffs — Joe ? #GSBOUT (@SenorSoucek) September 25, 2021

How do we go back to fab after areola’s performance on Wednesday. I love fab but areole is clear — Matt (@WHUMatt1) September 25, 2021

areola pls — MKN? (@whu_mkn) September 25, 2021