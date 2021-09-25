Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has kept up his tradition of getting a special haircut for the North London Derby clash against Tottenham.
The Gabon international has a decent scoring record in these big games against Spurs, and it could be that his habit of getting a star cut into the side of his hair is a bit of a lucky charm for him!
Aubameyang has not, in fairness, been at his best for a little while now, but fans will hope that tomorrow’s huge match at the Emirates Stadium can spark him into life again.
See below for a video clip of Aubameyang showing off his stylish new trim…
View this post on Instagram
See below for an old quote from the player about his tradition of getting his star for Spurs games…
Aubameyang on his special haircut before every match against Tottenham: “Yes, I don’t have it yet but tomorrow I will get it. A star. The star shines.” #afc pic.twitter.com/vZjHU5PSDT
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 11, 2020
Aubameyang will undoubtedly be one of the main players to watch in tomorrow’s game, along with Tottenham attacking duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.