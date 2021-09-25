Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has kept up his tradition of getting a special haircut for the North London Derby clash against Tottenham.

The Gabon international has a decent scoring record in these big games against Spurs, and it could be that his habit of getting a star cut into the side of his hair is a bit of a lucky charm for him!

Aubameyang has not, in fairness, been at his best for a little while now, but fans will hope that tomorrow’s huge match at the Emirates Stadium can spark him into life again.

See below for a video clip of Aubameyang showing off his stylish new trim…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HD Cutz® ?Sheldon Edwards ???? (@hd_cutz_london)

See below for an old quote from the player about his tradition of getting his star for Spurs games…

Aubameyang on his special haircut before every match against Tottenham: “Yes, I don’t have it yet but tomorrow I will get it. A star. The star shines.” #afc pic.twitter.com/vZjHU5PSDT — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 11, 2020

Aubameyang will undoubtedly be one of the main players to watch in tomorrow’s game, along with Tottenham attacking duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.