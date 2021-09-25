Just a handful of games into the 2021/22 La Liga season, and Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, already finds himself under the most enormous pressure.

His outspoken outbursts to the media, strange tactical decisions and a penchant to cross swords with president, Joan Laporta, not to mention a disappointing set of results, has put him on the edge of the abyss.

Failure to beat Levante on Sunday, after two disappointing draws against Granada and Cadiz, will more than likely signal the death knell for the Dutchman’s time in the Camp Nou hot-seat.

MORE: Solskjaer criticises Klopp

As luck would have it, the first-team will receive a boost in the nick of time, although whether it will be enough to win them the game, given how poorly Barca are playing, will only be seen at the end of the 90 minutes.

According to Sport, Ansu Fati, Barca’s great hope now Lionel Messi has gone, trained well on Saturday, and is in line to make the match day squad for the first time in nearly a year.

More Stories / Latest News Criticism of Harry Kane’s form for Tottenham slammed as lazy by Robbie Fowler Robbie Fowler says Tottenham’s last two results ‘are their level’ ahead of north London derby Man United’s Mason Greenwood isn’t likely to be happy with Solskjaer’s decision on England return

How the Catalans need him, and his return couldn’t be more timely.