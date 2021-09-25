It has to go down as one of, if not the biggest transfer mistake in Barcelona’s long and proud history.

When Philippe Coutinho signed for the Catalans, he became their most expensive ever capture at €160m.

The Brazilian has never come close to living up to that price tag, and despite their best efforts, Barca have been unable to rid themselves of the player.

In the couple of games he’s already played this season, it’s clear that nothing at all has changed, and the quicker that the club can move Coutinho on, the better for all concerned.

To that end, MARCA are reporting that the club will try their hardest again to sell him in the upcoming transfer window, and there are likely to be no shortage of suitors, despite a terrible time in Catalonia.

His style would suit a team like Arsenal, and even Liverpool might consider a return for a player who divided the fan base when he left the club.

Barca are unlikely to be able to command much in the way of transfer fee, however, getting his wages off of the books will be a bonus.