Not a day goes by at the moment without Barcelona seemingly hopping from one crisis to another.

If it isn’t off field problems that threaten the very fabric of the club, then on field issues rear their ugly head.

Ronald Koeman’s recent press conference, where he read a statement rather than take questions from reporters, arguably drove the final nail into his coffin as coach.

The issue facing Joan Laporta is the cost of removing the Dutchman, and then ensuring he gets in the right replacement.

According to MARCA, the idea of Xavi taking the reins is gaining traction, albeit there are a few hurdles to jump through before such a scenario would come to fruition.

Were the Catalans to lose their match on Sunday against Levante, or at least not win, there’s a strong possibility that Koeman’s days would be numbered, given that he has already failed to beat Granada and Cadiz this week.

Whether Xavi is the messiah Barca need is a moot point, but his hire would at least provide some positivity at a club that remains toxic at present.