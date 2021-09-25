Brazil announces its call ups for October World Cup Qualifiers

The Brazil national team manager Tite announced at his press conference the call-ups for their FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures in October that will see them face Venezuela, Colombia, and Uruguay. 

Tite cited a list of 25 players, and for the moment, it will see the return of the Brazilians who play in the Premier League. One of the notable omissions from the call-ups is Everton FC forward Richarlison.

Here’s the list of players who will be playing for Brazil this international window:

Goalkeepers: Allison (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), and Weberton (Palmeiras).

Full-backs: Danilo (Juventus), Emerson (Tottenham), Alex Sandro (Juventus) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro).

Center-backs: Militao (Real Madrid), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica), Marquinhos (PSG), and Thiago Silva (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Edenilson (Porto Alegre International), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Gerson (Marseille), and Lucas Paquetá (Lyon).

Forwards: Antony (Ajax), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Matheus Cunha (Atlético Madrid), Neymar (PSG), Raphinha (Leeds), and Vinicius (Real Madrid) .

In September, these players were withheld from their clubs to participate in these fixtures. The UK mandates anyone returning from South American countries to quarantine.

As a result, clubs would’ve lost players for a couple of matches. Brazil will face Venezuela on Oct. 7, Colombia on Oct. 10, and Uruguay on Oct. 14.

