(Video) Stunning scenes as Brentford equalise with Liverpool through Yoane Wissa, leaving the scores at 3-3

Brentford drew level with Liverpool in the 82nd minute through substitute Yoane Wissa.

While Brentford and Liverpool will likely be fighting at opposite ends of the Premier League title this campaign, they have one key attribute in common – their willingness to attack and hunger to find the back of the net.

As the pair met at the Brentford Community Stadium this evening, you wondered whether either side would change their game-plan through fear of the consequences they could suffer.

In actuality, there was not a modicum of fear in either camp both ahead of the game and in the midst of it, with Brentford and Liverpool treating viewers to an absolutely glorious game of football.

Just when you thought that Liverpool would have the final say after Curtis Jones found the back of the net, Brentford struck back. Yoane Wissa, on as a substitute, made the difference for the Premier League new-boys.

? THIS GAME ? Yoane Wissa brings Brentford level again!! ? ? Watch #BRELIV live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event pic.twitter.com/9RU7gvE5yt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 25, 2021

GOL DO BRENTFORD!

Wissa empata o jogaço! Brentford 3×3 Liverpoolpic.twitter.com/8PynR5RGVW — Info da PL (@infodapl) September 25, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports