(Video) Liverpool stunned as Ethan Pinnock arrives at back post to give Brentford first-half lead

Brentford have taken the lead over Liverpool through Ethan Pinnock, his first Premier League goal.

Brentford have enjoyed a brilliant start to their Premier League season. Thomas Frank’s men have looked good value for a spot in the top tier, as Liverpool are learning the hard way this evening.

After an end-to-end 30 minutes that resembled a basketball match, Brentford performed a free-kick routine that was straight off the training ground.

Ivan Toney flicked the ball across the face of goal with a cute back-hell, with Ethan Pinnock showing desire and determination at the back post to divert the ball into the back of the net.

Unfortunately for Pinnock, his goal only gave Brentford the lead for a matter of minutes, with Diogo Jota finding the back of the net with a header soon after to level the scores.

What a game we have on our hands here at the Brentford Community Stadium.

