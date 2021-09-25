Video: Absolute scenes as Bruno Fernandes sends stoppage time penalty into orbit to hand Villa the win over Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes is normally Mr Reliable from the penalty spot, but he made an absolute mess of his effort for Manchester United against Aston Villa today.

The Portugal international sent his effort flying over the bar at Old Trafford, messing up a great opportunity to equalise for Man Utd against Villa, who had taken the lead in the 88th minute.

This awful blunder from Fernandes ended up handing the visitors all three points, and we’re pretty sure he won’t be on penalty duty again any time soon while Cristiano Ronaldo is on the pitch.

Ronaldo was still on when Fernandes stepped up for this one, and it’s pretty surprising that the former Real Madrid man wasn’t first in line to take it…

Pictures courtesy of Optus Sport

Fernandes clearly lacks the composure in these big moments, even if he usually slots these away with ease when not in as much of a high-pressure situation.

The video above really is quite something to watch, as it also shows the reactions of Fernandes’ team-mates and of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.