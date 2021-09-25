Ever since Thomas Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge, centre-back, Antonio Rudiger has been one of the reasons why they’ve consistently shut out opponents.

The German international has been in sensational form for the last few months, but Chelsea’s new contract offer for the 28-year-old would suggest that they don’t value him highly enough.

At £130,000 per week according to the Daily Mirror, the offer can’t be described as derisory.

However, given the fact that the report also suggests both Bayern Munich and Juventus will offer him in the region of £400,000 per week, it’s understandable why Rudiger sees his immediate future elsewhere.

It’s not clear whether the Blues will come back in with a counter offer in order to tempt the defender to stay, however, it would be difficult to see them investing such an amount, particularly if you consider star striker, Romelu Lukaku, is on a reported £350,000 per week, per the Daily Mirror, and is one of the top earners.

Perhaps the question the club should be asking is whether they can do without such a talent in their back line.

If they can, how much would a replacement that’s as good as, or better than Rudiger cost?

Money is a consideration despite Roman Abramovich’s millions, but with a good five years or more left at the top level, Rudiger would certainly be value for money.

Chelsea need to be careful what they wish for.