Chelsea fans have been heard trolling Manchester City star Jack Grealish at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The England international has become one of the biggest names in the Premier League in recent times, having shone at Aston Villa and for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 finalists before sealing a £100million move to Man City this summer.

Still, it seems Chelsea fans aren’t that blown away by Grealish, with many of their supporters heard calling him “a s**t Mason Mount” whenever he’s on the ball in today’s game.

See below as ESPN’s James Olley reports on the chants in the crowd today as Chelsea fans look to taunt Grealish…

We’re not sure this is particularly convincing, to be honest, with Grealish surely the superior player, even if Mount is also undoubtedly a top talent.