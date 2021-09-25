Loads of Chelsea fans want to see Kai Havertz brought on at half time against Manchester City today after a disappointing first half ended 0-0.

The Blues had a superb record against Pep Guardiola’s side ever since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager, but today they’ve lacked spark and there’s no doubt City have been the better side so far.

Havertz could be ideal to make a difference with his flair and creativity, but he somewhat surprisingly only started today’s game on the bench.

The Germany international scored the winner for Chelsea as they beat City in last season’s Champions League final, and it seems most supporters think he could have a key role to play again today.

It remains to be seen if Tuchel will be that quick to change things around, but one imagines Havertz might do better than someone like Timo Werner at linking the midfield and the attack.

See below for some of the comments from Chelsea fans on Twitter at half time…

Many may disagree but I feel Havertz – Werner could be a better pair in the second half. Werner and Lukaku playing as split strikers is hindering out transition and also makes us a man light in midfield. Someone has to drop in there, keep the ball and connect the transition. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) September 25, 2021

We are far too slow in transition.

Kai Havertz is needed here.#CHEMCI — K (@KWallacing) September 25, 2021

No creativity Havertz needed for one of the midfield 3 — TT?? (@TravCommodore) September 25, 2021

Havertz for Kovacic NEEDED — Robin ?? (@ftblrobin) September 25, 2021

Kai Havertz needed. Lukaku and Werner have been poor on the counter — Kevin Sel? (@MCKevin_Sel) September 25, 2021

Chelsea needs an attacking midfielder in this game, havertz needed second half — Kelz (@__kelz_leo) September 25, 2021

Timo and Lukaku are struggling to link play, I think adding Havertz to the forward group could help unlock the counter attack #CFC #CHEMCI — matt (N’Golo Kante is a pure 10) (@CFC_BaldKante) September 25, 2021