“No creativity” – These Chelsea fans urge Tuchel to make this half-time sub vs Man City

Loads of Chelsea fans want to see Kai Havertz brought on at half time against Manchester City today after a disappointing first half ended 0-0.

The Blues had a superb record against Pep Guardiola’s side ever since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager, but today they’ve lacked spark and there’s no doubt City have been the better side so far.

Havertz could be ideal to make a difference with his flair and creativity, but he somewhat surprisingly only started today’s game on the bench.

The Germany international scored the winner for Chelsea as they beat City in last season’s Champions League final, and it seems most supporters think he could have a key role to play again today.

It remains to be seen if Tuchel will be that quick to change things around, but one imagines Havertz might do better than someone like Timo Werner at linking the midfield and the attack.

