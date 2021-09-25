Concern for Chelsea as star leaves Stamford Bridge with ankle bandaged after Man City defeat

Chelsea defender Reece James left Stamford Bridge bandaged up after coming off injured during the Blues’ defeat to Manchester City.

James was given the nod to start in defence for Chelsea in the title six-pointer with Man City at the Bridge, but was withdrawn during the first-half of the contest after appearing to sustain an ankle injury.

Andreas Christensen was brought on as a substitute, but the addition of another centre-back was not enough for Chelsea to keep City out, with the European champions being defeated 1-0.

While Chelsea will be keen to take it on the chin and push forward from the loss, their may well be an overhanging negative in the form of James’ injury, with the damage done potentially lasting.

Though it is far too early to determine the severity of his injury and he will need to undergo scans once the swelling has subsided, Goal reporter Nizaar Kinsella reveals that James left the stadium bandaged up.

Reece James has his ankle bandaged up as he leaves Stamford Bridge. Him, Mount, Sterling and Stones all catching up after the match. #CFC #CHEMCI — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 25, 2021

The games will be coming thick and fast for Chelsea, with the next international break also now on the horizon. James will be desperately hoping that he is not sidelined for any considerable length of time.