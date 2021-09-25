An awful lot gets written about Cristiano Ronaldo, not all of it complimentary, and often this won’t even be comment about his on-field prowess.

The Portuguese is seemingly a divisive influence, with his personal life of as much interest to the masses as his football career.

What that means of course is that his family are dragged into the spotlight, despite his best efforts at keeping his private life just that.

His mother, Dolores Aveiro, has also felt it necessary to come out and put paid to the rumours that she doesn’t get on with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

“Yes, yes, she’s a good girl,” she said on Sporting’s ADN de Leao podcast, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“Cristiano is an exemplary father but he has people to help. The children have nannies and they have staff who do a lot of things.

“Four kids are a lot of work. Georgina is a great support to Cristiano, no doubt about it.”

Frankly, the inter-family relationships should be the least of the player’s worries as he seeks to carve out another successful spell for himself at Manchester United.

His goals and performances will speak for themselves, and will maybe stop the tittle-tattling about everything else.