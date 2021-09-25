Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was clearly not happy with centre-back Harry Maguire after a poor back-pass nearly got the Red Devils in big trouble against Aston Villa.

Maguire didn’t play the pass to De Gea well at all, with the Spanish shot-stopper then forced into a smart save to stop Aston Villa capitalising and taking the lead at Old Trafford.

It was certainly a heart-in-mouth moment and Man Utd were lucky to get away with it after a slow start to today’s game.

You can watch the incident in the video clip below, with De Gea reacting angrily afterwards as he clearly tells Maguire that he got the ball all wrong…

United will need to improve quickly or this underrated Villa side surely have in them to spring a surprise at Old Trafford this afternoon.