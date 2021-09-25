With a release clause due to kick in at the end of the current campaign, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is unlikely to still be wearing the black and yellow of the Bundesliga outfit at the start of the 2022/23 season.

The young Norwegian sensation could be available for as little as €75m according to …., and that will most likely see all of European football’s big guns jostling for position as they attempt to get Haaland to sign on the dotted line.

With a scoring record that’s second to none, it’s easy to understand why the player is so coveted.

It appears that Dortmund have already accepted the inevitable and are scouring the market for his replacement.

Whomever does come in has a huge job of stepping into Haaland’s shoes, in a role that may become something of a poisoned chalice.

Intriguingly, 90Min are reporting that Man United’s Anthony Martial is one player that they are looking at, the outlet understanding that Dortmund believe they can kickstart the Frenchman’s fading career.

There are surely better options available than a player who hasn’t been anywhere close to his best form for a couple of seasons now.

Martial himself may jump at the chance of a new start, though going from a bit part player at Old Trafford to the main man at Dortmund is one hell of a leap.