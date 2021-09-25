Fabrizio Romano reveals Juventus star is one step away from extending contract beyond 2022

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is ‘one step away’ from signing a contract extension, Fabrizio Romano revealed in his column for BenchWarmers.

Dybala has been one of the best players in Serie A for a number of years. At 27-years-old, he’s approaching his prime years, years that Juventus will undoubtedly be keen to benefit from.

However, as is reported by Transfermarkt, Dybala’s contract is due to expire in the summer of 2022. That leaves a major question mark over his future in Turin.

Clubs will be able to negotiate with Dybala as a free agent as soon as the January transfer window, so Juventus have seemingly sprung into action to ensure he doesn’t leave.

As Fabrizio Romano writes in his column for BenchWarmers, Dybala is on the verge of committing his future to Juventus by putting pen-to-paper on a contract extension.

Romano reveals that there is a new deal until 2025 ready to go, with Dybala prepared to sign, with it now looking like a foregone conclusion that he will stay with Juventus.

Any European giants that were looking to take advantage of the precarious situation now look set to be left disappointed, but Juventus fans will be over the moon with this news.

Dybala is not going anywhere anytime soon.